Severe Typhoon Prompts Evacuation Warning for 26,000 Osaka Residents

TOKYO (Sputnik) – Over 21,000 Ibaraki residents in the Osaka prefecture were asked to leave Thursday after a strong typhoon soaked Japan’s western coast, local media said.
Authorities warned that rainfalls brought by Typhoon Prapiroon could trigger dangerous mudslides, according to the NHK public broadcaster.
A total of 26,000 were advised to evacuate throughout Osaka after the storm made landfall in the country’s southwest, killing one person and injuring 20 others.
