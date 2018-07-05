City of London Police car
British Minister Calls On Russia To Give Details On Novichok After Two New Poisonings

By TN / July 5, 2018

Britain’s security minister on July 5 called on Russia to give details about the Novichok nerve-agent attack on a Russian former double agent and his daughter in May after two British citizens were poisoned with the same substance last week.

A man and a woman remain in a critical condition after falling ill at a house in the English town of Amesbury on June 30.

The town is just 11 kilometers away from Salisbury, where ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned in March.

Britain blames Russia for the assassination attempt, but Moscow denies any involvement.

“The Russian state could put this ‘wrong’ right. They could tell us what happened, what they did, and fill in some of the significant gaps that we are trying to pursue,” Security Minister Ben Wallace told the BBC on July 5.

“They are the ones who could fill in all the clues to keep people safe,” he added.

Full story: rferl.org

RFE/RL

Copyright (c) 2018. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.

