Thailand’s Fuel Consumption Signals Strong Economic Recovery









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Department of Energy Business (DEB) has revealed that Thailand’s economy shows clear signs of recovery as fuel consumption steadily increases, adding that in the first four months of this year, the use of various fuels saw a significant rise of 3.1% compared to the same period last year.

Thai Economy Recovering Despite Global Volatility

DEB Director General Nanthika Thungsupanit reported that an average of approximately 158.86 million liters of fuel was consumed daily from January to April. Petrol consumption experienced a notable increase of 5.8%, reaching around 31.86 million liters per day during the same period. However, diesel consumption decreased by 5.8% due to reduced travel compared to the previous year when COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

