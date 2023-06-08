Intoxicated British Man Arrested After Damaging a Local Resident’s Home in Koh Lanta, Krabi

Main Street of Koh Lanta Island Old Town

Main Street of Koh Lanta Island Old Town. Photo: Stefan Fussan / https://fussi.myportfolio.com. CC BY-SA 3.0.




An intoxicated British man was arrested after he got angry and threw a rock at a local’s home on Lanta Island, Krabi because he lost his mobile phone.

Koh Lanta Island in Krabi reopening after many months of closure

Ms. Kanotha, last name withheld, 20, filed a report to the Koh Lanta Police along with video evidence. She told the police that at 2:30 A.M. this week an intoxicated foreign man threw a rock into a glass door at her house in the Sala Dan sub-district. The door was broken and the foreign man walked away. She said she did not know the foreign man and had never had any issue with him before.

