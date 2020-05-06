Wed. May 6th, 2020

COVID-19: Buddhists invited to perform Visakha Puja Day activities at home

Buddha image at Buddhist temple in Thailand

Buddha image at Buddhist temple in Thailand. Photo: pxhere.


BANGKOK (NNT) – The Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, Tewan Liptapallop, paid homage to the abbot of Rakhang Khositaram Temple in Bangkok on the occasion of Visakha Puja (Vesak) Day, an important day for Buddhists, commemorating the birth, enlightenment, and death of Buddha.

Minister Tewan delivered 10,000 Baht in cash, sacks of rice, and face masks to the temple to support the operation of its almshouse which was established following the instruction of the Supreme Patriarch of Thailand to help people suffering from COVID-19.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tik Netikamjorn,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

