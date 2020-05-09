Four new Coronavirus infections and one fatality reported today





Thailand reported four new COVID-19 cases today, bringing accumulated infections to 3,004, and one more fatality.

The death was that of a 68-year old man living in Bangkok. On March 19th he was admitted to a hospital in Bangkok after developing a fever, muscle pain and breathing difficulties. Three days later he tested positive for COVID-19. His condition deteriorated and he developed septicemia and kidney failure. He was pronounced dead today.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



