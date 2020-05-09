Sat. May 9th, 2020

Four new Coronavirus infections and one fatality reported today

A hospital bed in Thailand. Photo: pxhere.


Thailand reported four new COVID-19 cases today, bringing accumulated infections to 3,004, and one more fatality.

The death was that of a 68-year old man living in Bangkok. On March 19th he was admitted to a hospital in Bangkok after developing a fever, muscle pain and breathing difficulties. Three days later he tested positive for COVID-19. His condition deteriorated and he developed septicemia and kidney failure. He was pronounced dead today.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

