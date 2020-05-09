COVID-19: Hotels seek end to 14-day quarantine





The Thai Hotels Association (THA) has urged Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to lift the 14-day quarantine for visitors from countries that successfully contain the virus spread and also wants a tax deduction for hotels that invest to meet new hygiene standards.

At a meeting with Gen Prayut on Friday, the association reported that the most critical problem for hotels is the lack of guests due to travel restrictions and lockdowns in many countries, said Surapong Techaruvichit, an adviser to the THA.

Narumon Kasemsuk and Dusida Worrachaddejchai

BANGKOK POST

