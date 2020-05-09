Sat. May 9th, 2020

COVID-19: Hotels seek end to 14-day quarantine

Prayut Chan-o-cha during a meeting at Thai Hotels Association

Prayut Chan-o-cha during a meeting at Thai Hotels Association. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.


The Thai Hotels Association (THA) has urged Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to lift the 14-day quarantine for visitors from countries that successfully contain the virus spread and also wants a tax deduction for hotels that invest to meet new hygiene standards.

At a meeting with Gen Prayut on Friday, the association reported that the most critical problem for hotels is the lack of guests due to travel restrictions and lockdowns in many countries, said Surapong Techaruvichit, an adviser to the THA.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Narumon Kasemsuk and Dusida Worrachaddejchai
BANGKOK POST

