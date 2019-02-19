Lop Buri woman found raped, murdered behind school





A woman was found raped and murdered behind a Lop Buri school on Tuesday morning Police said the body of Huan Yukong, 54, was found behind the Ban Khao Din School in Moo 8 village in tambon Klong Ket, Khok Samrong district.

The woman’s lower torso was found naked, and a doctor determined she was raped. Her face and back had apparently been hit with a hard object, and she was also strangled, according to the doctor.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

