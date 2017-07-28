How Afghan Children End Up in ‘Shadow Camps of Suicide Bombers’

The Taliban claimed responsibility for a suicide attack in Lahore, Pakistan on Monday which killed at least 26 people and left 58 others injured. There is a strong connection between this wave of violence and the rise of extremist schools in the country. Sputnik takes a look at this issue.

Recently the Cabinet of Ministers of Afghanistan held a special meeting devoted to the issue of Afghan students getting involved in illegal activities during educational training in Pakistan.

The issue made it to the agenda following the recent police operation, during which 25 young people were prevented from getting sent to Pakistani suicide bombers camps.

Smugglers were planning to take children abroad under the pretext of providing them with religious education in the Pakistani city of Quetta, which is situated near the border with Afghanistan.

