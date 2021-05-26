  • May 26, 2021
2,455 new infections and 41 COVID deaths in 24 hours, new record high

Preventive measure in a pharmaceutical shop in Thailand during COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: © ILO/Suwandee Nokpum / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.

2,455 new infections and 41 COVID deaths in 24 hours, new record high


Thailand logged 41 new Covid-19 fatalities over the past 24 hours, a new daily record, and 2,455 new infections, the Public Health Ministry reported on Wednesday morning.

The new cases comprised 1,976 among the general public and 479 among prison inmates.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS


