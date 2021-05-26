Air conditioner repairman seriously injured after falling through roof in Pattaya
Preventive measure in a pharmaceutical shop in Thailand during COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: © ILO/Suwandee Nokpum / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.
2,455 new infections and 41 COVID deaths in 24 hours, new record high
Thailand logged 41 new Covid-19 fatalities over the past 24 hours, a new daily record, and 2,455 new infections, the Public Health Ministry reported on Wednesday morning.
The new cases comprised 1,976 among the general public and 479 among prison inmates.
