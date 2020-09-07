Bang Lamphu, Khao San Area Deserted for COVID-19 Concerns

Bang Lamphu, Khao San Area Deserted for COVID-19 Concerns1 min read
BANGKOK, Sept 7 (TNA) – Business in Bang Lamphu-Khao San area slowed down after short recovery because a COVID-infected man had worked there.
The Bang Lamphu market was unusually quiet this weekend. Crowds of people buying food and clothes became history there after a 37-year-old man who had worked at an entertainment place in the area was confirmed as a new case of coronavirus disease 2019 infection.
TNA