Thailand records 1,543 COVID-19 cases on Thursday





The Covid-19 caseload nationwide continued to set a record for the second consecutive day on Thursday, with 1,543 cases — 1,540 local infections and three imported cases, raising the total to 37,453.

Dr Chawetsan Namwat, acting director for emergency health hazard and disease control at the Department of Disease Control, said on Thursday that the daily increment was four digits for the second consecutive day.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

