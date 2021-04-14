Nakhon Ratchasima opens its first field hospital for COVID-19 patients

Nakhon Ratchasima opens its first field hospital for COVID-19 patients1 min read
The first field hospital in Thailand’s northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima is scheduled to open on Thursday, to ease congestion at general hospitals.
Located in the Chartchai Hall building of the Chalerm Phrakiat Stadium, the field hospital is equipped with 100 beds and will accommodate COVID patients who have already spent seven days in a general hospital, with mild or no symptoms or who do not have congenital diseases and who do not require a respirator.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World