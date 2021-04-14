April 18, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Nakhon Ratchasima opens its first field hospital for COVID-19 patients

1 min read
4 days ago TN
Hospital beds (hospital cot) in Thailand

Hospital beds (hospital cot) in Thailand. Photo: PxHere. CC0.


The first field hospital in Thailand’s northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima is scheduled to open on Thursday, to ease congestion at general hospitals.

Located in the Chartchai Hall building of the Chalerm Phrakiat Stadium, the field hospital is equipped with 100 beds and will accommodate COVID patients who have already spent seven days in a general hospital, with mild or no symptoms or who do not have congenital diseases and who do not require a respirator.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Man found dead in temple well in Nakhon Phanom

1 hour ago TN
1 min read

Girl hit by cremation skyrocket in Korat has died

2 days ago TN
1 min read

Five killed in tour bus blaze in Khon Kaen province

5 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Death toll tops 100 as Thailand logs 1,767 COVID cases, new record

34 mins ago TN
1 min read

India under Siege from COVID-19, Hospitals Overwhelmed

41 mins ago TN
1 min read

Government rushing to find more vaccines for Thais as COVID surges

55 mins ago TN
1 min read

Man found dead in temple well in Nakhon Phanom

1 hour ago TN