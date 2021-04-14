Nakhon Ratchasima opens its first field hospital for COVID-19 patients





The first field hospital in Thailand’s northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima is scheduled to open on Thursday, to ease congestion at general hospitals.

Located in the Chartchai Hall building of the Chalerm Phrakiat Stadium, the field hospital is equipped with 100 beds and will accommodate COVID patients who have already spent seven days in a general hospital, with mild or no symptoms or who do not have congenital diseases and who do not require a respirator.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



