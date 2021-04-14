April 18, 2021

Targeted controls to be introduced as daily new COVID-19 infections pass 1,000

Women wearing mask selling on the market during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Thailand

Women wearing mask selling on the market during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Thailand. Photo: Thailand becausewecan / Pixabay.


Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered authorities to develop tighter controls, including targeted lockdowns, in provinces classified as Red zones, as daily COVID-19 infections surge to a new high today (Wednesday), recording 1,335 new cases, following 965 yesterday and 985 on Monday.

National Security Council Secretary-General Gen Nataphol Narkpanich said today that the NSC and the Ministry of Public Health have been working on additional measures, to be proposed to the CCSA, to contain the continuing spread of the disease.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

