Targeted controls to be introduced as daily new COVID-19 infections pass 1,000





Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered authorities to develop tighter controls, including targeted lockdowns, in provinces classified as Red zones, as daily COVID-19 infections surge to a new high today (Wednesday), recording 1,335 new cases, following 965 yesterday and 985 on Monday.

National Security Council Secretary-General Gen Nataphol Narkpanich said today that the NSC and the Ministry of Public Health have been working on additional measures, to be proposed to the CCSA, to contain the continuing spread of the disease.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



