Targeted controls to be introduced as daily new COVID-19 infections pass 1,000

Targeted controls to be introduced as daily new COVID-19 infections pass 1,0001 min read
Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered authorities to develop tighter controls, including targeted lockdowns, in provinces classified as Red zones, as daily COVID-19 infections surge to a new high today (Wednesday), recording 1,335 new cases, following 965 yesterday and 985 on Monday.
National Security Council Secretary-General Gen Nataphol Narkpanich said today that the NSC and the Ministry of Public Health have been working on additional measures, to be proposed to the CCSA, to contain the continuing spread of the disease.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World