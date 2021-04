Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has rejected an offer from former PM Thaksin Shinawatra to help Thailand secure more Covid-19 vaccines from Russia.

Gen Prayut was responding to remarks made by the self-exiled former premier during a live broadcast on the audio-based social networking app Clubhouse on Tuesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

