April 26, 2021

Will Thailand’s new COVID surge kill a plan to restart tourism in July?

5 hours ago TN
Koh Hong island in Krabi

Koh Hong island in Krabi. Photo: Pietro Motta / flickr.


Although the third wave of COVID-19 has hit Thailand hard, key decision-makers are still keen to launch the “Phuket Sandbox” on July 1. The sandbox will trial Thailand’s reopening by allowing inoculated foreigners to visit Phuket without having to quarantine.

Crucial to its success, however, is whether the government can deliver enough vaccine to achieve herd immunity in the population of the province and if the private sector will deliver solid support.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World


