Will Thailand’s new COVID surge kill a plan to restart tourism in July?





Although the third wave of COVID-19 has hit Thailand hard, key decision-makers are still keen to launch the “Phuket Sandbox” on July 1. The sandbox will trial Thailand’s reopening by allowing inoculated foreigners to visit Phuket without having to quarantine.

Crucial to its success, however, is whether the government can deliver enough vaccine to achieve herd immunity in the population of the province and if the private sector will deliver solid support.

