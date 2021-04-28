April 28, 2021

All Historical and Ancient Sites Will Be Closed until May 9

Prasat Hin Phimai in Korat

Phimai historical park in Nakhon Ratchasima. Photo: RSU Phimai.


BANGKOK (NNT) – The Fine Arts Department has issued an order closing all historical and ancient sites under its jurisdiction from April 26-May 9, to help contain the current surge of Covid-19 infections.

Director-general Prateep Pengtako said these sites included the National Library in Bangkok and national museums, historical sites requiring admission fees and national archives in Bangkok and other provinces across the country.

Full story:
National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paphamon Arayasukawat
National News Bureau of Thailand


