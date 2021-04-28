Phuket foreigners told to be COVID ‘socially responsible’ or face expulsion

Phuket foreigners told to be COVID ‘socially responsible’ or face expulsion1 min read
PHUKET: Foreigners in Phuket caught ignoring COVID prevention measures and acting in a manner deemed to be not “socially responsible” will face legal penalties and may even face being kicked out of the country.
That was the message delivered at a meeting of high-ranking Phuket officials and the majority of consuls and foreign government representatives on the island yesterday (Apr 27).
By The Phuket News