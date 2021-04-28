April 28, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Phuket foreigners told to be COVID ‘socially responsible’ or face expulsion

1 min read
1 hour ago TN
Posters on Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket

Posters on Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket. Photo: Insights Unspoken / flickr.


PHUKET: Foreigners in Phuket caught ignoring COVID prevention measures and acting in a manner deemed to be not “socially responsible” will face legal penalties and may even face being kicked out of the country.

That was the message delivered at a meeting of high-ranking Phuket officials and the majority of consuls and foreign government representatives on the island yesterday (Apr 27).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News


Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Phuket B20k mask fine warning issued as officials target ‘problem foreigners’

3 days ago TN
1 min read

Phuket rapid COVID-19 testing of arrivals begins

5 days ago TN
1 min read

Phuket performing COVID-19 tests to visitors from Red Zones

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

14-Day Quarantine Continues for Arrivals

8 mins ago TN
1 min read

5 COVID-19 clusters in Nakhon Ratchasima

12 mins ago TN
1 min read

695 patients critical as 2,012 COVID new cases recorded on Wednesday

43 mins ago TN
1 min read

AstraZeneca and Siam Bioscience speeding up COVID-19 vaccine production

54 mins ago TN