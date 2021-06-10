  • June 12, 2021
Cautious optimism infects Thailand as mass vaccination heralds reopening

Tuk tuks waiting for customers in Thailand. Photo: Thailand_becausewecan / Pixabay.



The launch of Thailand’s mass vaccination program on June 7 has sparked hope that the country can reopen for tourists and resume normal business activities. But uncertainty remains.

The third wave of COVID-19 that erupted in April has stretched the public health system to breaking point as daily cases soar into the thousands coupled with dozens of deaths. New clusters are still being found in Bangkok and other provinces, indicating the disease is spreading and evading controls.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



