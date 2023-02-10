Gunman Kills Himself after Shooting on Minibus in Phuket









BANGKOK, Feb 10 (TNA) – The gunman killed himself about five hours after he had carried out a shooting on a minibus in Phuket.

Two passengers were injured in the incident. It was initially reported that the man had history of mental illness. The police tried to negotiate with him to surrender but to no avail.

Source: tna.mcot.net

TNA

