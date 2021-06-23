  • June 23, 2021
Thailand logs record-high of 51 COVID-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours

Acrylic shields installed at the hospital to prevent the spreading of COVID-19 coronavirus in Thailand. Photo: © ILO/Alin Sirisaksopit / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.



BANGKOK, June 23 (TNA) – Thailand logged its new high record of 51 COVID-19 fatalities within 24 hours.

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration reported the 51 new fatalities and 3,174 new COVID-19 cases on June 22 alone.

The new cases comprised 3,138 among general people and 36 prison inmates. The total of local COVID-19 cases has reached 228,539.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



