Thailand logs record-high of 51 COVID-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours







BANGKOK, June 23 (TNA) – Thailand logged its new high record of 51 COVID-19 fatalities within 24 hours.

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration reported the 51 new fatalities and 3,174 new COVID-19 cases on June 22 alone.

The new cases comprised 3,138 among general people and 36 prison inmates. The total of local COVID-19 cases has reached 228,539.

