At least 20 Thais killed, 14 abducted, 13 injured in Hamas-Israel war
Two more Thais working in Israel have been confirmed killed during the Hamas attacks, four more injured and another three abducted, bringing the death toll to 20, with 14 abducted and 13 wounded, according to the Foreign Affairs Ministry.
Spokeswoman Kanchana Patarachoke said on Wednesday fighting was continuing in areas near the Gaza Strip, with losses reported on both sides.
Pattanapong Sripiachai, Chakrapan Natanri and Bangkok Post Online Reporters
