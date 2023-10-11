At least 20 Thais killed, 14 abducted, 13 injured in Hamas-Israel war

TN October 11, 2023 0
Israeli police officers in Jerusalem

Israeli police officers in Jerusalem. Photo: Israel Police.

Two more Thais working in Israel have been confirmed killed during the Hamas attacks, four more injured and another three abducted, bringing the death toll to 20, with 14 abducted and 13 wounded, according to the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Thai death toll in Israel rises

Spokeswoman Kanchana Patarachoke said on Wednesday fighting was continuing in areas near the Gaza Strip, with losses reported on both sides.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Pattanapong Sripiachai, Chakrapan Natanri and Bangkok Post Online Reporters

