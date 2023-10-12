Security Measures Enhanced at Key Sites in Thailand

Thai female soldier stands watch in Bangkok

Thai female soldier standing guard in Bangkok. Photo: Dominique A. Pineiro - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Royal Thai Police (RTP) has elevated security measures at checkpoints, border points, and communication outlets at significant locations across Thailand. This includes a stringent screening of foreign nationals arriving from high-risk areas.

14-year-old boy kills two people at Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok

RTP Commissioner-General Police General Torsak Sukwimol has directed a rigorous surveillance initiative at crucial sites, places of residence, and other relevant areas.

