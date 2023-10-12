Security Measures Enhanced at Key Sites in Thailand
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Royal Thai Police (RTP) has elevated security measures at checkpoints, border points, and communication outlets at significant locations across Thailand. This includes a stringent screening of foreign nationals arriving from high-risk areas.
14-year-old boy kills two people at Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok
RTP Commissioner-General Police General Torsak Sukwimol has directed a rigorous surveillance initiative at crucial sites, places of residence, and other relevant areas.
