Monday, June 19, 2017
Unregulated tourist activities are threatening coral reefs in islands near Koh Pan-ngan

Sri Thanu beach in Koh Phangan
Coral reefs around Koh Ma or Ma Island in Koh Pha-ngan district of Surat Thani and Koh Mudsoom or Mudsoom Island in Koh Samui district of the same province are in danger of total destruction from careless tourists and tour operators.

On Sunday, troops from the 4th army region were sent to Mae Haad bay in Koh Pha-ngan district to investigate complaints some tour operators had taken a group of Chinese tourists in speed boats to Koh Ma to explore shallow-water coral reefs around the island.

By Thai PBS Reporters

