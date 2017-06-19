French Police Vehicle Hit by Car in Paris, Driver Arrested

A police operation is underway in Paris’ Champs Elysees, the Paris Police Prefecture said Monday, urging public to avoid the area.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A threater in the area has been cordonned off; people have been evacuated, Reuters reported.

“Champs Elysees — operation of police services is underway/ avoid the area,” police said in a statement.

France’s Gendarmerie confirmed on Monday its vehicle was rammed by a car in Paris’ Champs Elysees, the perpetrator of the incident was arrested. Earlier in the day, the BFMTV channel reported that a car rammed a police van.

