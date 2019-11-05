Kenyan held for cocaine at Suvarnabhumi airport

Kenyan held for cocaine at Suvarnabhumi airport1 min read
A Kenyan woman was arrested at Suvarnabhumi airport on Saturday with more than one kilogramme of cocaine in her stomach, according to the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB).
ONCB secretary-general Niyom Termsrisuk told a press conference that the woman, who was not identified, flew in from Angola. An X-ray showed she had swallowed 1.2kg of cocaine in a bid to avoid detection.
Full story: Bangkok Post
King-oua Laohong
BANGKOK POST