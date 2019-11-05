Kenyan held for cocaine at Suvarnabhumi airport





A Kenyan woman was arrested at Suvarnabhumi airport on Saturday with more than one kilogramme of cocaine in her stomach, according to the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB).

ONCB secretary-general Niyom Termsrisuk told a press conference that the woman, who was not identified, flew in from Angola. An X-ray showed she had swallowed 1.2kg of cocaine in a bid to avoid detection.

Full story: Bangkok Post

King-oua Laohong

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



