NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A 15-year-old girl was arrested and fined 5,000 baht after making krathong baskets featuring cartoon characters that were ordered by undercover copyright police.

The girl, who gave her name as “Orm”, said at her house in tambon Nong Khai Nam in Muang district that her family was shocked by the police sting operation.

Prasit Tangprasert

BANGKOK POST

