Thailand reports fewest COVID-19 infections for over a month





Thailand’s new COVID-19 infection rate continues to decline with 15 reported today (Wednesday), which is the lowest daily figure since March 15th, when infections jumped to 32 in a single day.

CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin said that the fewer infections, as well as 244 new recoveries reported today are, indeed, very satisfactory and a reason to be proud, but he cautioned that Thailand cannot afford to drop its guard too quickly.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

