Thailand reports fewest COVID-19 infections for over a month

Thailand reports fewest COVID-19 infections for over a month1 min read
Thailand’s new COVID-19 infection rate continues to decline with 15 reported today (Wednesday), which is the lowest daily figure since March 15th, when infections jumped to 32 in a single day.
CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin said that the fewer infections, as well as 244 new recoveries reported today are, indeed, very satisfactory and a reason to be proud, but he cautioned that Thailand cannot afford to drop its guard too quickly.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World