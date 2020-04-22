Wed. Apr 22nd, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thailand reports fewest COVID-19 infections for over a month

1 min read
2 hours ago TN
A pack of face masks

A pack of face masks. Photo: De an Sun / Unsplash.


Thailand’s new COVID-19 infection rate continues to decline with 15 reported today (Wednesday), which is the lowest daily figure since March 15th, when infections jumped to 32 in a single day.

CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin said that the fewer infections, as well as 244 new recoveries reported today are, indeed, very satisfactory and a reason to be proud, but he cautioned that Thailand cannot afford to drop its guard too quickly.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Coronavirus: About 10,000 foreigners stranded on Surat Thani islands

1 hour ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: Thai Lion Air Ready to Resume Domestic Flights on May 1

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thailand logs 19 new Coronavirus cases, 1 death Tuesday

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Phuket Immigration confirms automatic visa extension applies to all visa types

1 min ago TN
1 min read

Coronavirus: About 10,000 foreigners stranded on Surat Thani islands

1 hour ago TN
1 min read

Thailand reports fewest COVID-19 infections for over a month

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: Thai Lion Air Ready to Resume Domestic Flights on May 1

2 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close