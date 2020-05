An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted 196 km SE of Sarangani, the Philippines on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said.

According to the organisation, the epicentre laid at a depth of 41.9 kilometres.

No reports of damages or casualties, as well as a tsunami warning, have been available yet.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

