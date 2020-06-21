Over Ten Police Officers Injured as Rioters and Looters Devastate Central Stuttgart

Over Ten Police Officers Injured as Rioters and Looters Devastate Central Stuttgart1 min read
More than ten law enforcement officers were injured in Stuttgart on Sunday morning after the city centre became a scene of violent upheaval as hundreds of people went on a looting and rioting spree, the local police said in a press release.
The rioters broke shop windows, smashed cars and threw stones at the authorities, the police said.
Several videos of the rampage have been shared on social media. In one of the clips posted on Twitter, a group of rioters is seen smashing and kicking a police van.
