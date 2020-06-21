Thai boy returning from South Africa is latest imported COVID-19 case





Thailand on Sunday reported one new coronavirus case, a Thai boy who returned from overseas, and no additional deaths.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said the single new case was a six-year-old boy who returned to the country from South Africa with his mother. They are under state quarantine in Chon Buri, where the boy tested positive for the virus but the mother did not.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

