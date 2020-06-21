Thai boy returning from South Africa is latest imported COVID-19 case

Thai boy returning from South Africa is latest imported COVID-19 case1 min read
Thailand on Sunday reported one new coronavirus case, a Thai boy who returned from overseas, and no additional deaths.
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said the single new case was a six-year-old boy who returned to the country from South Africa with his mother. They are under state quarantine in Chon Buri, where the boy tested positive for the virus but the mother did not.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST REPORTERS