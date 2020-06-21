Prayut offers condolences to family of man who dies in quarantine





Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed his condolences to the family of a Thai man who died from suspected heart failure while quarantined in a state facility.

Defence Ministry spokesman Lt-Ge Kongcheep Tantravanich said today that the Prime Minister also ordered the Police Hospital to identify the exact cause of Mr. Pongsak Kidkha’s death and instructed officials to help to his family with funeral arrangements in his home town, in Chum Puang district of the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima.

By Thai PBS World

