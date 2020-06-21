June 21, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Prayut offers condolences to family of man who dies in quarantine

1 min read
18 hours ago TN
Prayut Chan-o-cha at National Fisheries Association of Thailand (FIS)

Prayut Chan-o-cha at National Fisheries Association of Thailand (FIS). Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.


Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed his condolences to the family of a Thai man who died from suspected heart failure while quarantined in a state facility.

Defence Ministry spokesman Lt-Ge Kongcheep Tantravanich said today that the Prime Minister also ordered the Police Hospital to identify the exact cause of Mr. Pongsak Kidkha’s death and instructed officials to help to his family with funeral arrangements in his home town, in Chum Puang district of the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Prayut offers condolences to family of man who dies in quarantine 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Immune response to candidate coronavirus vaccine in monkeys satisfactory

12 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand Reports 3 New Imported Coronavirus Cases

18 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thai boy returning from South Africa is latest imported COVID-19 case

19 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Bangkok cop charged with murder of wife he claimed shot herself

5 mins ago TN
1 min read

Immune response to candidate coronavirus vaccine in monkeys satisfactory

12 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand Reports 3 New Imported Coronavirus Cases

18 mins ago TN
1 min read

Taiwanese man rescued from drowning at Patong Beach

26 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close