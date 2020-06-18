Prayut appeals to all Thais to help to rebuild nation during worst economic crisis

Prayut appeals to all Thais to help to rebuild nation during worst economic crisis1 min read
Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has called on his fellow citizens to join his Government in rebuilding the country, hit by the worst economic crisis in its history, in the same collective spirit they demonstrated in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is high time for the Government and all people in the country to work together. We must overcome political conflict and work together in earnest,” said the Prime Minister in his nation-wide address Wednesday night.
By Thai PBS World