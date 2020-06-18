Thu. Jun 18th, 2020

Prayut appeals to all Thais to help to rebuild nation during worst economic crisis

Prime Minister Prayut wearing a face mask during COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.


Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has called on his fellow citizens to join his Government in rebuilding the country, hit by the worst economic crisis in its history, in the same collective spirit they demonstrated in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is high time for the Government and all people in the country to work together. We must overcome political conflict and work together in earnest,” said the Prime Minister in his nation-wide address Wednesday night.

