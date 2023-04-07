Pheu Thai pledges B10,000 handout to all Thais aged 16 years and over

The back of a 1000 Baht banknote, with the image of King Rama IX, H.M. Bhumibol Adulyadej. Photo: Paul Sullivan / flickr.









The Pheu Thai Party vows to give 10,000 baht to all Thais aged 16 years and over via digital wallets on Jan 1, 2024 if it forms the next government.

Key party figures made the announcement on Friday at a briefing to elaborate on the handout policy that was announced earlier this week.

