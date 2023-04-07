Pheu Thai pledges B10,000 handout to all Thais aged 16 years and over
The Pheu Thai Party vows to give 10,000 baht to all Thais aged 16 years and over via digital wallets on Jan 1, 2024 if it forms the next government.
Pheu Thai’s Paetongtarn voted the favourite candidate for PM: Nida Poll
Key party figures made the announcement on Friday at a briefing to elaborate on the handout policy that was announced earlier this week.
BANGKOK POST REPORTERS
