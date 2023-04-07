Pheu Thai pledges B10,000 handout to all Thais aged 16 years and over

April 7, 2023 TN
The back of a 1000 Baht banknote, with the image of King Rama IX, H.M. Bhumibol Adulyadej

The back of a 1000 Baht banknote, with the image of King Rama IX, H.M. Bhumibol Adulyadej. Photo: Paul Sullivan / flickr.




The Pheu Thai Party vows to give 10,000 baht to all Thais aged 16 years and over via digital wallets on Jan 1, 2024 if it forms the next government.

Pheu Thai’s Paetongtarn voted the favourite candidate for PM: Nida Poll

Key party figures made the announcement on Friday at a briefing to elaborate on the handout policy that was announced earlier this week.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

MacBook Pro displaying lines of code

Hacker Who Claimed He Had Held Personal Data Identified as Army Officer

April 7, 2023 TN
Roasted Nori seaweed.

Unsafe cadmium level detected in a specific batch of seaweed product

April 7, 2023 TN
2007 Songkran in Laplae

UNESCO to consider Songkran as an intangible cultural heritage in December

April 6, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thai food dish in a Thai restaurant

The cuisine of Thailand

April 7, 2023 TN
A beach in Koh Kradan island, Trang.

Koh Kradan, a diving paradise in Trang

April 7, 2023 TN
The back of a 1000 Baht banknote, with the image of King Rama IX, H.M. Bhumibol Adulyadej

Pheu Thai pledges B10,000 handout to all Thais aged 16 years and over

April 7, 2023 TN
MacBook Pro displaying lines of code

Hacker Who Claimed He Had Held Personal Data Identified as Army Officer

April 7, 2023 TN
Roasted Nori seaweed.

Unsafe cadmium level detected in a specific batch of seaweed product

April 7, 2023 TN