CHIANG MAI: The number of domestic flights at Chiang Mai airport has risen more than 50% since Covid-19 restrictions began to be eased.

Chiang Mai airport director Amornrak Xumsai Na Ayudhaya said on Thursday that the number of daily flights so far this month has reached 68, up from a daily average of 40 in June.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Phanumet Tanraksa

BANGKOK POST

