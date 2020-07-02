July 2, 2020

At Least 113 Killed As Myanmar Jade Mine Collapse Buries Workers

Young people hardworking at Jade mine in Kachin State, Myanmar

Young people hardworking at Jade mine in Kachin State, Myanmar. Photo: Yin Min Tun. CC BY-SA 3.0.


TEHRAN (Tasnim) – A landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar killed at least 113 people, with more feared dead, authorities said on Thursday, after a heap of mining waste collapsed into a lake, triggering a wave of mud and water that buried many workers.

The miners were collecting stones in the jade-rich Hpakant area of Kachin state when the “muddy wave” crashed onto them, after heavy rain, the fire service department said in a Facebook post.

Rescue workers recovered 113 bodies, the department said, but more were missing.

“Other bodies are in the mud,” Tar Lin Maung, a local official with the information ministry, told Reuters by phone, “The numbers are going to rise.”

