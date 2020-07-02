At Least 113 Killed As Myanmar Jade Mine Collapse Buries Workers





TEHRAN (Tasnim) – A landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar killed at least 113 people, with more feared dead, authorities said on Thursday, after a heap of mining waste collapsed into a lake, triggering a wave of mud and water that buried many workers.

The miners were collecting stones in the jade-rich Hpakant area of Kachin state when the “muddy wave” crashed onto them, after heavy rain, the fire service department said in a Facebook post.

Rescue workers recovered 113 bodies, the department said, but more were missing.

“Other bodies are in the mud,” Tar Lin Maung, a local official with the information ministry, told Reuters by phone, “The numbers are going to rise.”

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

