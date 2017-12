A worker was found dead in Samut Prakan on Monday morning after reportedly drinking liquor in an effort to keep warm.

The Bang Bor police station was alerted that the worker, who was identified only as Loei native Adisorn, 35, had been found dead in a shanty house at a construction campsite in Tambon Bang Bor in Bang Bor district at 10am.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation