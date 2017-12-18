British expat, 54, dies in Phuket after heart attack behind the wheel

Tuesday, December 19, 2017
PHUKET: A 54-year-old British expat, who was the managing director / owner of a professional building service company located in Cherng Talay, died on Saturday night after suffering chest pains and falling unconscious behind the wheel of his car in front of the Cherng Talay Wittayakom school.

Cherng Talay Police received notification at around 7:30pm on Saturday (Dec 16) that (name removed), remained unconscious in his vehicle after he rear-ended another car.

