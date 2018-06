Fifty foreign nationals were arrested for overstaying their visas and other offences in the latest of a series of coordinated police raids on 87 locations across the country early Saturday.

The raids involving teams of police and officers from other agencies targeted locations in Bangkok and other provinces popular among foreigners. Among them were four international schools, one language school, 33 secondary schools and 49 other sites.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS