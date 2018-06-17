Merkel Wants to Hold Urgent Summit With EU States on Migration Issues

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to hold an urgent summit dedicated to the migration crisis and to discuss this issue with a group of the EU member states, local media reported.

The Bild newspaper reported Saturday citing own sources in the leadership of several EU countries that Merkel would like to discuss migration-related issues with leadership of Austria, Greece, and Italy.

According to the media outlet, a final decision about the date of the summit has not been made yet, however it could take place later in the month.

