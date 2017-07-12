Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Immigration Bureau warns of dismissal for tea money collection

Sadao checkpoint in Danok, southern border with Malaysia
Immigration Bureau today issued an order forbidding immigration police at all border checkpoints to demand tea money from tourists, with warning that violator will face dismissal.

The order came after the bureau commissioner Pol Lt-Gen Nattathorn Prohsunthorn led a team of immigration police from the Immigration Bureau 6 based in Songkhla to inspect the Sadao immigration checkpoint in a fact-finding mission following complaints that tea money was collected from tourists to facilitate their entries to Thailand from Malaysia.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

