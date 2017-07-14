Friday, July 14, 2017
Supreme Court jails former police officer 2 years for bribing constitutional court judge

Constitutional Court of Thailand
The over 10 years long trial of the much controversial court bribery case arrived at its final episode today (July 14) when the Supreme Court sentenced a former police officer to two years in prison with no suspension after finding him guilty of attempting to bribe a Constitutional Court judge to rule in favour of the former Thai Rak Thai Party (TRT) in 2006.

TRT faced dissolution by the Constitutional Court for frauds in the general election and the former police officer attempted twice to offer 30 million baht to a judge to rule in favour of TRT.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

