Friday, July 14, 2017
Hungry Couple Charged After Stealing Fish for Food

Market stall, at Thanin market in Chiang Mai, selling food
BANGKOK — A couple confessed Friday to the theft of 25 fish in two stints – four on one occasion and 21 on the other – last month because they were hungry.

Haeman Suchaleaw, 26 and Srisamon Lapluea, 34 were charged with larceny and brought to apologize to the owner of the nishikigoi, or koi, carps they stole and subsequently ate. The two admitted being among three suspects captured in the security camera footage which shows them taking dozens of fish from a concrete pond at 00:53am on June 24 in front of a shophouse in Soi Ladprao 101.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Sasiwan Mokkhasen
Khaosod English

