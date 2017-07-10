334kg of ivory seized in first half of this year

Monday, July 10, 2017
Seized ivory slated for destruction in the crush
During the first half of this year Thai authorities have seized two elephant tusks and 422 pieces of ivory, weighing 334.5 kilogrammes, in a persistent suppression of trade in ivory, deputy police chief Pol Gen Chalermkiat Srivorakhan said on Friday (July 7).

Pol Gen Chalermkiat, as director of the Royal Thai Police’s centre for the suppression of natural resources and environment crimes, on Friday chaired a meeting of a sub-committee for the supervision and enforcement of the law in the suppression against trade in ivory.

