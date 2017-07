BANGKOK, 10 July 2017 (NNT) – Bangkok is seeing heavy inbound traffic as people are traveling back to the capital at the end of the long weekend.

As the Asanha Bucha Day and Buddhist Lent Day holidays are almost over, a large number of travelers have flocked to Nakhon Ratchasima Bus Terminal 2 to buy tickets to Bangkok. Most passengers are bringing large bags of rice and dried food with them, besides their luggage.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Surapan Laotharanarit

National News Bureau Of Thailand