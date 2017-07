BANGKOK — Thailand observed Saturday the beginning of Buddhist Lent, with alms giving and parades taking place across the kingdom.

In Surin province, monks rode on the back of elephants along with mahouts as Buddhists laymen offered alms early in the morning in a colorful and rare pageantry. Bordering provinces such as Tak saw residents and migrant workers from Myanmar making merits.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Pravit Rojanaphruk

Khaosod English