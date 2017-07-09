Samui clinic said to be foreign gangster hangout

SURAT THANI: An Israeli man has been arrested and ammunition seized during a raid on a medical clinic that police say was also a hangout for gangsters on Koh Samui.

A team of soldiers, police and public health officials raided the Doctor Sam clinic in tambon Bo Phut on Friday evening following a complaint that a gang of Israeli nationals who gathered there were demanding protection fees from foreigners running businesses on the tourist island.

SUPAPONG CHAOLAN

BANGKOK POST