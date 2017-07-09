Sunday, July 9, 2017
Samui clinic said to be foreign gangster hangout

Elephants on the road in the southern part of Koh Samui
TN South 0

SURAT THANI: An Israeli man has been arrested and ammunition seized during a raid on a medical clinic that police say was also a hangout for gangsters on Koh Samui.

A team of soldiers, police and public health officials raided the Doctor Sam clinic in tambon Bo Phut on Friday evening following a complaint that a gang of Israeli nationals who gathered there were demanding protection fees from foreigners running businesses on the tourist island.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SUPAPONG CHAOLAN
BANGKOK POST

TN
