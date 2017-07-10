Monday, July 10, 2017
Master of technology guards the gates

Immigration at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok
A look at the educational background of Immigration Bureau chief Nathathorn Prousoontorn can easily give the impression he pursued an academic career first rather than a career in the police force.

In fact, his senior rank in the immigration service might follow naturally from his solid academic grasp of science and computer technology, two areas in which immigration hopes to take new steps as it introduces tougher measures to screen undesirable elements from entering the country.

WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM
BANGKOK POST

