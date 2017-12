BANGKOK — The man who set a bomb injuring 21 at an army-run hospital was sentenced Wednesday to 27 years in prison for crimes including attempted murder.

Wattana Poomarej, 62, an engineer at a state-owned utility, was found guilty of premeditated and attempted murder by setting off a pipe bomb disguised inside a flower vase in a waiting room of the Phramongkutklao Hospital.

By Pravit Rojanaphruk

Khaosod English