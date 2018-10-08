Swedish expat, 76, found dead in Phuket house





PHUKET: A 76-year-old Swedish expat was found dead in his home in Thalang on Saturday with police believing the death was caused by health issues.

Capt Eakkasak Kwanwan of the Thalang Police received report at about 10am on Saturday (Oct 7) where it was reported a man had been found dead in his house on Moo 4 Thalang by a friend.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

