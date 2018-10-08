House in Choeng Thale, Phuket
Phuket

Swedish expat, 76, found dead in Phuket house

By TN / October 8, 2018

PHUKET: A 76-year-old Swedish expat was found dead in his home in Thalang on Saturday with police believing the death was caused by health issues.

Capt Eakkasak Kwanwan of the Thalang Police received report at about 10am on Saturday (Oct 7) where it was reported a man had been found dead in his house on Moo 4 Thalang by a friend.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close