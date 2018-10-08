Swedish expat, 76, found dead in Phuket house

PHUKET: A 76-year-old Swedish expat was found dead in his home in Thalang on Saturday with police believing the death was caused by health issues.
Capt Eakkasak Kwanwan of the Thalang Police received report at about 10am on Saturday (Oct 7) where it was reported a man had been found dead in his house on Moo 4 Thalang by a friend.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.